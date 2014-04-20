Havana walls brought to life with murals of wide-eyed children
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 18, led by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) Captain America........................$ 26.5 million
2 (2) Rio 2..................................$ 22.5 million
3 (*) Heaven is for Real.....................$ 21.5 million
4 (*) Transcendence..........................$ 11.5 million
5 (*) A Haunted House 2......................$ 9.1 million
6 (4) Draft Day..............................$ 5.9 million
7 (5) Divergent..............................$ 5.8 million
8 (3) Oculus.................................$ 5.2 million
9 (6) Noah...................................$ 5.0 million
10 (7) God's Not Dead.........................$ 4.8 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Captain America...............................$ 201.5 million
Divergent.....................................$ 134.0 million
Noah..........................................$ 93.3 million
Rio 2.........................................$ 75.4 million
God's Not Dead................................$ 48.3 million
Heaven is for Real............................$ 28.5 million
Oculus........................................$ 21.2 million
Draft Day.....................................$ 19.5 million
Transcendence.................................$ 11.2 million
A Haunted House 2.............................$ 9.1 million
Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Rio 2". "Draft Day" and "Divergent" were released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Transcendence" was released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner.
"Oculus" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
TriStar, a unit of Sony, released "Heaven is for Real".
"God's Not Dead" was distributed by Freestyle Releasing. "A Haunted House 2" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment.
(Reporting By Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud)
HAVANA The gigantic black and white portraits of children started appearing on walls around a suburban neighborhood of Havana two years ago, the work of Cuban artist Maisel Lopez.
LOS ANGELES A storm is brewing in Starz's gritty new series "American Gods," as deities old and new gear up for a battle that reverberates with topical issues in the real world.