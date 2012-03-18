Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, March 18 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting M arch 16, led by "21 Jump Street" at No. 1, a ccording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) 21 Jump Street .........................$ 35.0 million
2 (1) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ...................$ 22.8 million
3 (2) John Carter ............................$ 13.5 million
4 (3) Project X ..............................$ 4.0 million
5 (6) A Thousand Words .......................$ 3.8 million
6 (5) Act of Valor ...........................$ 3.7 million
7 (7) Safe House .............................$ 2.8 million
8(10) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island .......$ 2.5 million
9 (*) Casa De Mi Padre .......................$ 2.2 million
10 (9) This Means War .........................$ 2.1 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 158.4 million
Safe House ................................$ 120.2 million
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 95.0 million
Act of Valor ..............................$ 62.7 million
John Carter ...............................$ 53.2 million
This Means War ............................$ 50.5 million
Project X .................................$ 48.1 million
21 Jump Street ............................$ 35.0 million
A Thousand Words ..........................$ 12.1 million
Casa De Mi Padre ..........................$ 2.2 million
Sony Corp's film division released "21 Jump Street." "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Walt Disney Co distributed "John Carter." Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released "A Thousand Words."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. "This Means War" was distributed by News Corp unit 20th Century Fox, and "Casa De Mi Padre" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment.
