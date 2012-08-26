LOS ANGELES, Aug 26 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Aug. 24, led by "The Expendables 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) Expendables 2............................$ 13.5 million 2 (2) The Bourne Legacy........................$ 9.3 million 3 (3) ParaNorman...............................$ 8.5 million 4 (4) The Campaign.............................$ 7.4 million 5 (6) The Dark Knight Rises....................$ 7.2 million 6 (7) The Odd Life of Timothy Green............$ 7.1 million 7 (*) Premium Rush.............................$ 6.3 million 8(13) 2016 Obama's America.....................$ 6.2 million 9 (8) Hope Springs.............................$ 6.0 million 10(*) Hit and Run..............................$ 4.7 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.

(*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Dark Knight Rises......................$ 422.2 million

The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 85.5 million

The Campaign................................$ 64.5 million

The Expendables 2...........................$ 52.3 million

Hope Springs................................$ 45.0 million

ParaNorman..................................$ 28.3 million

The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$ 27.1 million

2016 Obama's America........................$ 9.1 million Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Campaign." Lions Gate Entertainment released "Expendables 2." Walt Disney Co distributed "The Odd Life of Timothy Green." Sony Corp's movie studio released "Hope Springs" and "Premium Rush." Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne Legacy." Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman." Privately held Rocky Mountain Pictures released "2016: Obama's America." Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and privately held AMC Entertainment Inc, distributed "Hit & Run."