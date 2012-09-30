LOS ANGELES, Sept 30 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting Sept. 28,
led by Hotel Transylvania at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 43.0 million
2 (*) Looper................................$ 21.2 million
3 (1) End of Watch..........................$ 8.0 million
4 (3) Trouble With the Curve................$ 7.5 million
5 (1) House at the End of the Street........$ 7.2 million
6 (*) Pitch Perfect.........................$ 5.2 million
7 (4) Finding Nemo (3D).....................$ 4.1 million
8 (5) Resident Evil: Retribution............$ 3.0 million
9 (7) The Master............................$ 2.7 million
10(*) Won't Back Down.......................$ 2.7 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 43.0 million
Resident Evil: Retribution..................$ 38.7 million
Finding Nemo (3D)...........................$ 36.5 million
End of Watch................................$ 26.2 million
Trouble with the Curve......................$ 23.7 million
House at the End of the Street..............$ 22.2 million
Looper......................................$ 21.2 million
The Master..................................$ 9.6 million
Pitch Perfect...............................$ 5.2 million
Won't Back Down.............................$ 2.7 million
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Trouble with The Curve."
"Won't Back Down" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
News Corp.
"House End of the Street" was released by independent studio
Relativity Media.
"End of Watch" was distributed by Open Roads Film, a joint
venture of AMC Entertainment Inc and Regal
Entertainment Group
"The Master" was released by The Weinstein Co.
Walt Disney Co distributed "Finding Nemo 3D."
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Looper,"
"Hotel Transylvania" and "Resident Evil: Retribution."
Comcast Corp's Universal Studios distributed "Pitch
Perfect."
€