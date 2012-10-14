LOS ANGELES, Oct 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Oct 12, led by "Taken 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Taken 2...............................$ 22.5 million 2 (*) Argo..................................$ 20.1 million 3 (*) Sinister..............................$ 18.3 million 4 (2) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 17.3 million 5 (*) Here Comes The Boom...................$ 12.0 million 6 (3) Pitch Perfect.........................$ 9.3 million 7 (5) Frankenweenie (3D)....................$ 7.0 million 8 (4) Looper................................$ 6.3 million 9 (*) Seven Psychopaths.....................$ 4.3 million 10(11)The Perks of Being a Wallflower......$ 2.2 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 102.2 million Taken 2.....................................$ 86.8 million Looper......................................$ 51.4 million Pitch Perfect...............................$ 36.1 million Frankenweenie...............................$ 22.0 million Argo........................................$ 20.1 million Sinister....................................$ 18.3 million Here Comes The Boom.........................$ 12.0 million The Perks of Being A Wallflower.............$ 6.2 million Seven Psychopaths...........................$ 4.3 million Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Argo". "Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. Walt Disney Co distributed "Frankenweenie." Sony Corp's movie studio released "Looper," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom." Comcast Corp's Universal Studios distributed "Pitch Perfect." Lions Gate Entertainment's Summit studio distributed "Sinister" and "The Perks of Being A Wallflower." "Seven Psychopaths" was released by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.