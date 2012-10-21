LOS ANGELES, Oct 21 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Oct. 19, led by "Paranormal Activity 4" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Paranormal Activity 4.................$ 30.2 million 2 (2) Argo..................................$ 16.6 million 3 (4) Hotel Transylvania....................$ 13.5 million 4 (1) Taken 2...............................$ 13.4 million 5 (*) Alex Cross............................$ 11.7 million 6 (3) Sinister..............................$ 9.0 million 7 (5) Here Comes The Boom...................$ 8.5 million 8 (6) Pitch Perfect.........................$ 7.0 million 9 (7) Frankenweenie (3D)....................$ 4.4 million 10 (8) Looper.................................$ 4.2 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Hotel Transylvania..........................$ 119.0 million Taken 2.....................................$ 105.9 million Looper......................................$ 57.8 million Pitch Perfect...............................$ 45.7 million Argo........................................$ 43.1 million Sinister....................................$ 31.9 million Paranormal Activity 4.......................$ 30.2 million Frankenweenie...............................$ 28.3 million Here Comes The Boom.........................$ 23.2 million Alex Cross..................................$ 11.7 million Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Paranormal Activity 4." Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Argo". "Taken 2" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. Walt Disney Co distributed "Frankenweenie." Sony Corp's movie studio released "Looper," "Hotel Transylvania" and "Here Comes the Boom." Comcast Corp's Universal Studios distributed "Pitch Perfect." Lions Gate Entertainment's Summit studio distributed "Alex Cross," "Sinister" and "The Perks of Being A Wallflower." "Seven Psychopaths" was released by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.