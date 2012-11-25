Nov 25 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the five-day weekend starting Nov. 21, led by "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn-Part 2..$64.0 million 2 (2) Skyfall..................................$51.0 million 3 (3) Lincoln..................................$34.1 million 4 (*) Rise of the Guardians................. $32.6 million 5 (*) Life of Pi...............................$30.2 million 6 (4) Wreck it Ralph...........................$23.0 million 7 (*) Red Dawn.................................$22.0 million 8 (5) Flight...................................$11.4 million 9 (17)Silver Linings Playbook..................$ 5.9 million 10(6) Argo.....................................$ 5.1 million NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2............................................$227.0 million Skyfall.....................................$221.7 million Wreck-It Ralph..............................$149.5 million Argo........................................$ 98.1 million Flight......................................$ 74.9 million Lincoln.....................................$ 62.2 million Rise of the Guardians.......................$ 32.6 million Life of Pi ................................$ 30.2 million Red Dawn....................................$ 22.0 million Silver Linings Playbook.....................$ 6.5 million

"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall."

"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co. Disney also released "Wreck-It Ralph."

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Rise of the Guardians" and "Flight" Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed "Argo." "Life of Pie" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.