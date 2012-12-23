Dec 23 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Dec. 21, led by "The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," a c cording to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...........$36.7 million 2 (*) Jack Reacher................................$15.6 million 3 (*) This is 40..................................$12.0 million 4 (2) Rise of the Guardians.......................$ 5.9 million 5 (3) Lincoln.....................................$ 5.6 million 6 (*) The Guilt Trip..............................$ 5.4 million 7 (*) Monsters, Inc. (3D).........................$ 5.1 million 8 (4) Skyfall.....................................$ 4.7 million 9 (5) Life of Pi..................................$ 3.8 million 10 (6) Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2............$ 2.6 million

NOTES: (*) = new release

CUMULATIVE TOTALS:

Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ...............$281.6 million Skyfall ........................................$280.0 million The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$149.9 million Lincoln.........................................$116.8 million Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 79.7 million Life of Pi......................................$ 76.2 million Jack Reacher....................................$ 84.77 million Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 71.3 million Life of Pi......................................$ 69.5 million This is 40......................................$ 40.8 million

"The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.

Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall."

"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt Disney Co.

Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released "Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation production "Rise of the Guardians."

"This is 40" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Life of Pi" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.