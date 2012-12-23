Dec 23 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the weekend starting Dec. 21, led by "The
Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey," a c cording to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...........$36.7 million
2 (*) Jack Reacher................................$15.6 million
3 (*) This is 40..................................$12.0 million
4 (2) Rise of the Guardians.......................$ 5.9 million
5 (3) Lincoln.....................................$ 5.6 million
6 (*) The Guilt Trip..............................$ 5.4 million
7 (*) Monsters, Inc. (3D).........................$ 5.1 million
8 (4) Skyfall.....................................$ 4.7 million
9 (5) Life of Pi..................................$ 3.8 million
10 (6) Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2............$ 2.6 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Twilight: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 ...............$281.6 million
Skyfall ........................................$280.0 million
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$149.9 million
Lincoln.........................................$116.8 million
Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 79.7 million
Life of Pi......................................$ 76.2 million
Jack Reacher....................................$ 84.77 million
Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 71.3 million
Life of Pi......................................$ 69.5 million
This is 40......................................$ 40.8 million
"The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Breaking Dawn - Part 2" was released by Summit
Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment.
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Skyfall."
"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt
Disney Co.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation
production "Rise of the Guardians."
"This is 40" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp.
"Life of Pi" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
News Corp.