Jan 6 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting Jan 4, led by
"Texas Chainsaw 3D" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Texas Chainsaw 3-D.........................$23.0 million
2 (2) Django Unchained...........................$20.0 million
3 (1) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Jounrey..........$17.5 million
4 (3) Les Miserables.............................$16.1 million
5 (4) Parental Guidance..........................$10.1 million
6 (5) Jack Reacher...............................$ 9.3 million
7 (6) This is 40.................................$ 8.5 million
8 (7) Lincoln....................................$ 5.2 million
9 (8) The Guilt Trip.............................$ 4.5 million
10 (-) Promised Land..............................$ 4.3 million
NOTES: (*) = released on Jan. 4
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$263.8 million
Lincoln.........................................$143.9 million
Django Unchained................................$106.3 million
Les Miserables..................................$103.6 million
Rise of the Guardians...........................$ 92.8 million
Jack Reacher....................................$ 64.8 million
This is 40......................................$ 54.5 million
Parental Guidance...............................$ 52.8 million
Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 34.7 million
The Guilt Trip..................................$ 31.2 million
"Texas Chainsaw 3D" was distributed by Lions Gate
Entertainment.
"The Hobbit" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Lincoln" was produced by Dreamworks and released by Walt
Disney Co.
"Django Unchained" was distributed by Weinstein Co.
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc, released
"Jack Reacher," "The Guilt Trip" and the Dreamworks Animation
production "Rise of the Guardians."
"Parental Guidance" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a
unit of News Corp.
"This is 40" and "Les Miserables" was distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.