Jan 20 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three-day weekend starting Jan. 18,
led by "Mama" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.
1 (*) Mama.......................................$28.1 million
2 (1) Zero Dark Thirty...........................$17.6 million
3 (10)Silver Linings Playbook....................$11.4 million
4 (3) Gangster Squad.............................$ 9.1 million
5 (*) Broken City................................$ 9.0 million
6 (2) A Haunted House............................$ 8.3 million
7 (4) Django Unchained...........................$ 8.2 million
8 (5) Les Miserables.............................$ 7.8 million
9 (6) The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey..........$ 6.4 million
10 (*) The Last Stand.............................$ 6.3 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey...............$287.4 million
Django Unchained................................$138.4 million
Les Miserables..................................$130.4 million
Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 55.9 million
Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 55.3 million
Gangster Squad..................................$ 32.2 million
A Haunted House.................................$ 30.0 million
Mama............................................$ 28.1 million
Broken City.....................................$ 9.0 million
The Last Stand..................................$ 6.3 million
"Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's
movie studio.
"The Last Stand" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment
.
"The Hobbit" and "Gangster Squad" were released by Warner Bros,
a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"A Haunted House" was released by Open Road Films, a joint
venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group
and AMC Entertainment Inc.
"Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were
distributed by Weinstein Co.
"Broken City" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
News Corp.
"Les Miserables" and "Mama" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.