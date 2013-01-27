LOS ANGELES, Jan 27 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting
Jan. 25, led by "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" at No. 1,
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters"............$19.0 million
2 (1) Mama.......................................$12.8 million
3 (3) Silver Linings Playbook....................$10.0 million
4 (2) Zero Dark Thirty...........................$ 9.8 million
5 (*) Parker.....................................$ 7.0 million
6 (7) Django Unchained...........................$ 5.0 million
7 (*) Movie 43...................................$ 5.0 million
8 (4) Gangster Squad.............................$ 4.2 million
9 (5) Broken City................................$ 4.0 million
10 (8) Les Miserables.............................$ 3.9 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Django Unchained..................................$146.2 million
Les Miserables....................................$137.2 million
Zero Dark Thirty..................................$ 69.9 million
Silver Linings Playbook...........................$ 69.4 million
Mama..............................................$ 48.6 million
Gangster Squad....................................$ 39.6 million
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters.....................$19.0 million
Broken City.......................................$ 15.2 million
Parker.............................................$ 7.0 million
Movie 43...........................................$ 5.0 million
"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" was distributed by
Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's
movie studio.
"Parker" was distributed by FilmDistrict.
"Movie 43" was released by Relativity Media.
"The Last Stand" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment
.
"The Hobbit" and "Gangster Squad" were released by Warner
Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"A Haunted House" was released by Open Road Films, a joint
venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group
and AMC Entertainment Inc.
"Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were
distributed by Weinstein Co.
"Broken City" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
News Corp.
"Les Miserables" and "Mama" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.