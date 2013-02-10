Feb 10 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the weekend starting Feb. 8, with
"Identity Thief" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Identity Thief ...........................$36.59 million
2 (1) Warm Bodies ...............................$11.5 million
3 (*) Side Effects...............................$10.0 million
4 (3) Silver Linings Playbook ...................$ 6.9 million
5 (2) Hansel & Gretel............................$ 5.7 million
6 (4) Mama ......................................$ 4.3 million
7 (5) Zero Dark Thirty ..........................$ 4.0 million
8 (-) Argo.......................................$ 2.5 million
9 (8) Django Unchained ..........................$2.28 million
10 (6) Bullet to the Head ....... ................$1.98 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Django Unchained................................$ 154.5 million
Argo............................................$ 123.7 million
Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 90.0 million
Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 83.6 million
Mama............................................$ 64.0 million
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters..................$ 43.8 million
Warm Bodies.....................................$ 36.6 million
Identity Thief..................................$ 36.5 million
Side Effects....................................$ 10.0 million
Bullet to the Head..............................$ 8.1 million
"Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" was distributed by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio.
"Warm Bodies" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment
.
"Bullet to the Head" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Django Unchained" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were
distributed by Weinstein Co.
"Identity Thief" and "Mama" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Sides Effects" was released by Open Roads Films, a joint
venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.