Feb 17 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the weekend starting Feb. 15, with "A Good Day to Die Hard" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) A Good Day to Die Hard....................$25.0 million 2 (1) Identity Thief............................$23.4 million 3 (*) Safe Haven................................$21.4 million 4 (*) Escape From Planet Earth..................$16.1 million 5 (2) Warm Bodies...............................$ 9.0 million 6 (*) Beautiful Creatures.......................$ 7.5 million 7 (3) Side Effects..............................$ 6.3 million 8 (4) Silver Linings Playbook ..................$ 6.1 million 9 (5) Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters............$ 3.5 million 10 (7) Zero Dark Thirty .........................$ 3.1 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Silver Linings Playbook.........................$ 98.5 million Zero Dark Thirty................................$ 88.0 million Identity Thief..................................$ 70.7 million Warm Bodies.....................................$ 50.2 million Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters..................$ 49.7 million A Good Day to Die Hard..........................$ 33.2 million Safe Haven......................................$ 30.3 million Side Effects....................................$ 19.1 million Escape From Planet Earth........................$ 16.1 million Beautiful Creatures.............................$ 10.0 million "A Good Day to Die Hard" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters" was distributed by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Zero Dark Thirty" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Warm Bodies" was distributed by Lions Gate Entertainment . "Beautiful Creatures" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Escape from Planet Earth" and "Silver Linings Playbook" were distributed by Weinstein Co. "Safe Haven" was released by Relativity Media. "Identity Thief" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Side Effects" was released by Open Roads Films, a joint venture of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment Group.