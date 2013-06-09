June 7 Following are the top 10 movies at North
American box offices for the three-day weekend starting June 7,
led by "The Purge," according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (*) The Purge.......................... $ 36.4 million
2 (1) Fast and Furious 6..................$ 19.8 million
3 (2) Now You See Me......................$ 19.5 million
4 (*) The Internship .....................$ 18.1 million
5 (4) Epic................................$ 12.1 million
6 (4) Star Trek into Darkness.............$ 11.7 million
7 (3) After Earth.........................$ 11.2 million
8 (6) The Hangover Part III .............$ 7.4 million
9 (7) Iron Man 3..........................$ 5.8 million
10 (8) The Great Gatsby....................$ 4.2 million
(*) = new release
Note: "Epic" and "Star Trek Into Darkness" tied for fourth place
last week.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Iron Man 3.................................$ 394.3 million
Fast & Furious 6...........................$ 202.9 million
Star Trek Into Darkness....................$ 200.1 million
The Great Gatsby...........................$ 136.2 million
The Hangover Part III......................$ 102.4 million
Epic.......................................$ 84.2 million
Now You See Me.............................$ 61.4 million
After Earth................................$ 46.6 million
The Purge..................................$ 36.4 million
"The Purge" and "Fast & Furious 6" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"After Earth" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Hangover Part III" and "The Great Gatsby" were distributed
by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a
unit of Viacom Inc.
"The Internship" and "Epic" were released by 20th Century Fox, a
unit of News Corp.
"Now You See Me" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of
Lions Gate Entertainment.