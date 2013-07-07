July 7 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three days starting July 5, led by
'Despicable Me 2,' according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (*) Despicable Me 2........................$ 82.5 million
2 (*) The Lone Ranger........................$ 29.4 million
3 (2) The Heat...............................$ 25.0 million
4 (1) Monsters University................... $ 19.6 million
5 (3) World War Z............................$ 18.2 million
6 (4) White House Down.......................$ 13.5 million
7 (5) Man of Steel...........................$ 11.4 million
8 (*) Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.............$ 10.1 million
9 (6) This Is the End........................$ 5.8 million
10 (7) Now You See Me.........................$ 2.8 million
8 (6) Fast and Furious 6 ....................$ 2.4 million
9 (9) Star Trek Into Darkness ...............$ 2.0 million
10 (7) The Internship ........................$ 1.4 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Man of Steel ..............................$ 271.2 million
Monsters University .......................$ 216.1 million
World War Z ...............................$ 158.8 million
Despicable Me 2............................$ 142.1 million
Now You See Me ............................$ 110.4 million
The Heat ..................................$ 86.4 million
This Is The End ...........................$ 85.6 million
White House Down ..........................$ 50.5 million
The Lone Ranger............................$ 48.9 million
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.................$ 17.5 million
"The Lone Ranger" and "Monsters University" were released by
Walt Disney Co.
"The Heat" was distributed by the 20th Century Fox studio, a
unit of 21st Century Fox
"Man of Steel" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time
Warner Inc.
"Despicable Me 2" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp.
"White House Down" and "This Is the End" were released by Sony
Corp's movie studio.
"World War Z" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain" and "Now You See Me" were released
by Lions Gate Entertainment.