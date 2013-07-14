July 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three days starting July 12, led by
"Despicable Me 2," according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (1) Despicable Me 2........................$ 44.8 million
2 (*) Grown Ups 2............................$ 42.5 million
3 (*) Pacific Rim............................$ 38.3 million
4 (3) The Heat...............................$ 14.0 million
5 (2) The Lone Ranger........................$ 11.1 million
6 (4) Monsters University................... $ 10.6 million
7 (5) World War Z............................$ 9.4 million
8 (6) White House Down.......................$ 6.2 million
9 (8) Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.............$ 5.0 million
10 (7) Man of Steel...........................$ 4.8 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Man of Steel ..............................$ 281.0 million
Monsters University .......................$ 237.8 million
Despicable Me 2............................$ 229.2 million
World War Z ...............................$ 177.1 million
The Heat ..................................$ 112.4 million
The Lone Ranger............................$ 71.1 million
White House Down ..........................$ 63.0 million
Grown Ups 2................................$ 42.5 million
Pacific Rim................................$ 38.3 million
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain.................$ 26.4 million
"The Lone Ranger" and "Monsters University" were released by
Walt Disney Co.
"The Heat" was distributed by the 20th Century Fox studio, a
unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Pacific Rim" and "Man of Steel" were distributed by Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Despicable Me 2" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast Corp.
"Grown Ups 2" and "White House Down" were released by Sony
Corp's movie studio.
"World War Z" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment.