July 21 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three days starting July 19, led by "The
Conjuring," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Conjuring..........................$ 41.5 million
2 (1) Despicable Me 2........................$ 25.1 million
3 (*) Turbo..................................$ 21.5 million
4 (2) Grown Ups 2............................$ 20.0 million
5 (*) Red 2..................................$ 18.5 million
6 (3) Pacific Rim............................$ 16.0 million
7 (*) R.I.P.D................................$ 12.8 million
8 (4) The Heat...............................$ 9.3 million
9 (7) World War Z............................$ 5.2 million
10 (6) Monsters University................... $ 5.0 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Despicable Me 2............................$ 276.2 million
Monsters University .......................$ 249.0 million
World War Z ...............................$ 186.9 million
The Heat ..................................$ 129.3 million
Grown Ups 2................................$ 79.5 million
Pacific Rim................................$ 68.2 million
The Conjuring..............................$ 41.5 million
Turbo......................................$ 31.2 million
Red 2......................................$ 18.5 million
R.I.P.D....................................$ 12.8 million
"The Conjuring" and "Pacific Rim" were distributed by Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Turbo" was produced
by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "The Heat" also was
distributed by 20th Century Fox.
"Monsters University" was released by Walt Disney Co
while "R.I.P.D." and "Despicable Me 2" were distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Grown Ups 2" was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio. "World War Z" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit
of Viacom Inc. "Red 2" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment.