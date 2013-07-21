July 21 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting July 19, led by "The Conjuring," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) The Conjuring..........................$ 41.5 million 2 (1) Despicable Me 2........................$ 25.1 million 3 (*) Turbo..................................$ 21.5 million 4 (2) Grown Ups 2............................$ 20.0 million 5 (*) Red 2..................................$ 18.5 million 6 (3) Pacific Rim............................$ 16.0 million 7 (*) R.I.P.D................................$ 12.8 million 8 (4) The Heat...............................$ 9.3 million 9 (7) World War Z............................$ 5.2 million 10 (6) Monsters University................... $ 5.0 million

(*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Despicable Me 2............................$ 276.2 million Monsters University .......................$ 249.0 million World War Z ...............................$ 186.9 million The Heat ..................................$ 129.3 million Grown Ups 2................................$ 79.5 million Pacific Rim................................$ 68.2 million The Conjuring..............................$ 41.5 million Turbo......................................$ 31.2 million Red 2......................................$ 18.5 million R.I.P.D....................................$ 12.8 million

"The Conjuring" and "Pacific Rim" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Turbo" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "The Heat" also was distributed by 20th Century Fox.

"Monsters University" was released by Walt Disney Co while "R.I.P.D." and "Despicable Me 2" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Grown Ups 2" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "World War Z" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Red 2" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment.