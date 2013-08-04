China's popular first lady takes the stage in Xi's U.S. visit
* Accomplished Peng acts as cultural ambassador on state visits
Aug 4 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 2, led by "2 Guns", according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) 2 Guns..............................$ 27.4 million 2 (1) The Wolverine.......................$ 21.7 million 3 (*) The Smurfs 2 .......................$ 18.2 million 4 (2) The Conjuring.......................$ 13.7 million 5 (3) Despicable Me 2.....................$ 10.4 million 6 (5) Grown Ups 2 ........................$ 8.1 million 7 (4) Turbo.............................. $ 6.4 million 8 (6) Red 2 ..............................$ 5.7 million 9 (8) The Heat............................$ 4.7 million 10 (7) Pacific Rim ........................$ 4.6 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Despicable Me 2................................$ 326.7 million The Heat.......................................$ 149.6 million Grown Ups 2....................................$ 116.4 million The Conjuring .................................$ 108.6 million The Wolverine..................................$ 95.0 million Pacific Rim ..................................$ 93.0 million Turbo..........................................$ 69.5 million Red 2..........................................$ 45.2 million
Smurfs 2.......................................$ 27.8 million 2 Guns.........................................$ 27.4 million
"The Conjuring," and "Pacific Rim" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Wolverine" and "The Heat" were distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "Turbo" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox.
"Despicable Me 2" and "2 Guns" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Smurfs 2" and "Grown Ups 2" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Red 2" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment.
* Accomplished Peng acts as cultural ambassador on state visits
March 31 Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover specialist, said on Friday it was "optimistic" that the UK acquisition market would become more active as uncertainty caused by regulatory changes and Solvency II capital rules reduces.
BERLIN, March 31 German retail sales rose more than expected on the month in February but unexpectedly dropped on the year, data showed on Friday, sending mixed signals about the health of this sector of Europe's largest economy.