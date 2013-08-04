(Refiles to widen distribution)

Aug 4 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 2, led by "2 Guns", according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) 2 Guns..............................$ 27.4 million 2 (1) The Wolverine.......................$ 21.7 million 3 (*) The Smurfs 2 .......................$ 18.2 million 4 (2) The Conjuring.......................$ 13.7 million 5 (3) Despicable Me 2.....................$ 10.4 million 6 (5) Grown Ups 2 ........................$ 8.1 million 7 (4) Turbo.............................. $ 6.4 million 8 (6) Red 2 ..............................$ 5.7 million 9 (8) The Heat............................$ 4.7 million 10 (7) Pacific Rim ........................$ 4.6 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Despicable Me 2................................$ 326.7 million The Heat.......................................$ 149.6 million Grown Ups 2....................................$ 116.4 million The Conjuring .................................$ 108.6 million The Wolverine..................................$ 95.0 million Pacific Rim ..................................$ 93.0 million Turbo..........................................$ 69.5 million Red 2..........................................$ 45.2 million

Smurfs 2.......................................$ 27.8 million 2 Guns.........................................$ 27.4 million

"The Conjuring," and "Pacific Rim" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "The Wolverine" and "The Heat" were distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox. "Turbo" was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox.

"Despicable Me 2" and "2 Guns" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.

"Smurfs 2" and "Grown Ups 2" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Red 2" was released by Lions Gate Entertainment. (Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Paul Simao)