Sept 8 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 6, led by "Riddick" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Riddick.............................$ 18.7 million 2 (1) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 8.9 million 3 (5) Instructions Not Included...........$ 8.1 million 4 (3) We're the Millers...................$ 7.9 million 5 (4) Planes..............................$ 4.3 million 6 (2) One Direction: This is Us...........$ 4.1 million 7 (6) Elysium.............................$ 3.1 million 8 (11) Blue Jasmine........................$ 2.7 million 9 (9) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters .....$ 2.5 million 10 (8) The World's End.....................$ 2.3 million (*) = new release

Note: Last weekend's rankings are based upon totals for the four-day Labor Day holiday period from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: We're The Millers..............................$ 123.8 million Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 91.9 million Elysium........................................$ 85.1 million Planes.........................................$ 79.3 million Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 59.8 million Blue Jasmine...................................$ 25.4 million One Direction: This is Us......................$ 24.0 million The World's End................................$ 21.7 million Instructions Not Included .....................$ 20.3 million Riddick........................................$ 18.7 million "The Butler" is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co. "Riddick" and "The World's End" are distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Blue Jasmine" is distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, a unit of Sony Corp. "We're the Millers" is distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" is distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Instructions Not Included" is distributed by Pantelion, a joint venture of Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and Mexican media giant Televisa.