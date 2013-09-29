LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 27,
led by "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2" according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 $ 35.0 million
2 (1) Prisoners...........................$ 11.3 million
3 (*) Rush................................$ 10.3 million
4 (*) Baggage Claim.......................$ 9.3 million
5 (*) Don Jon.............................$ 9.0 million
6 (2) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 6.7 million
7 (3) The Family..........................$ 3.7 million
8 (4) Instructions Not Included...........$ 3.4 million
9 (6) We're the Millers...................$ 2.9 million
10 (7) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 2.4 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're The Millers..............................$ 142.4 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 110.3 million
Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 69.5 million
Prisoners......................................$ 39.0 million
Instructions Not Included .....................$ 38.6 million
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 35.0 million
The Family.....................................$ 31.7 million
Rush...........................................$ 10.6 million
Baggage Claim..................................$ 9.3 million
Don Jon........................................$ 9.0 million
"Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" was released by Sony
Corp's movie studio.
"Rush" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast
Corp.
"Prisoners" and "We're the Millers" were distributed by Warner
Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. Privately held
FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2." "Don Jon" and "The
Family" were distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
"Baggage Claim" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of 21st
Century Fox.
"The Butler" is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.
"Instructions Not Included" is distributed by Pantelion, a joint
venture of Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and
Mexican media giant Televisa.