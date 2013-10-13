LOS ANGELES Oct 13 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Oct. 11, led by "Gravity," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Gravity.............................$ 44.3 million 2 (*) Captain Phillips....................$ 26.0 million 3 (2) Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 $ 14.2 million 3 (3) Runner Runner.......................$ 7.6 million 4 (*) Machete Kills.......................$ 3.8 million 5 (*) Road Runner.........................$ 3.7 million 6 (4) Prisoners...........................$ 3.7 million 7 (8) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 2.7 million 8 (5) Rush................................$ 2.4 million 9 (6) Don Jon.............................$ 2.3 million 10 (7) Baggage Claim.......................$ 2.1 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Gravity........................................$ 123.4 million Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 78.4 million Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 78.0 million Prisoners......................................$ 53.6 million Captain Phillips...............................$ 26.0 million Rush...........................................$ 22.2 million Don Jon........................................$ 20.1 million Baggage Claim..................................$ 18.3 million Runner Runner..................................$ 14.1 million Machete Kills..................................$ 3.8 million "Captain Phillips" and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Rush" was released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Gravity" and "Prisoners" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Runner Runner" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Machete Kills" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc. Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2." "Don Jon" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. "Baggage Claim" was released by Fox Searchlight, a unit of 21st Century Fox.