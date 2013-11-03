LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 3 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Nov. 1, led by "Ender's Game," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Ender's Game........................$ 28.0 million
2 (1) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 20.5 million
3 (*) Last Vegas..........................$ 16.5 million
4 (*) Free Birds..........................$ 16.2 million
5 (2) Gravity.............................$ 13.1 million
6 (3) Captain Phillips....................$ 8.5 million
7 (8) 12 Years a Slave....................$ 4.6 million
8 (5) Cloudy 2 ...........................$ 4.2 million
9 (6) Carrie..............................$ 3.4 million
10 (4) The Counselor.......................$ 3.3 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 219.2 million
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 106.2 million
Captain Phillips...............................$ 82.6 million
Bad Grandpa....................................$ 62.1 million
Carrie.........................................$ 32.0 million
Ender's Game...................................$ 28.0 million
Last Vegas.....................................$ 16.5 million
Free Birds.....................................$ 16.2 million
The Counselor..................................$ 13.6 million
12 Years a Slave...............................$ 8.8 million
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Ender's Game".
Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds."
"Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp
.
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Captain Phillips," "Carrie" and "Cloudy with a Chance of
Meatballs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio.
"Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner
Inc.
"The Counselor" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st
Century Fox.
"12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a
unit of 21st Century Fox.