LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Feb 23 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Feb. 21, led by "The Lego Movie," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (1) The Lego Movie ........................$ 31.5 million 2 (*) Three Days to Kill.....................$ 12.3 million 3 (*) Pompeii................................$ 10.0 million 4 (3) RoboCop................................$ 9.4 million 5 (4) Monuments Men..........................$ 8.1 million 6 (2) About Last Night.......................$ 7.4 million 7 (6) Ride Along.............................$ 4.7 million 8 (8) Frozen.................................$ 4.4 million 9 (5) Endless Love...........................$ 4.3 million 10 (7) Winter's Tale..........................$ 2.1 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen........................................$ 384.1 million The Lego Movie................................$ 183.2 million Ride Along....................................$ 123.2 million Monuments Men.................................$ 58.0 million RoboCop.......................................$ 43.6 million About Last Night..............................$ 38.1 million Endless Love..................................$ 20.1 million 3 Days to Kill................................$ 12.3 million Winter's Tale.................................$ 11.2 million Pompeii.......................................$ 10.0 million "Ride Along" and "Endless Love" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Frozen" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Pompeii," "RoboCop" and "The Monuments Men" was distributed by Sony. "About Last Night" was distributed by Screen Gems, a unit of Sony. "The Lego Movie" and "Winter's Tale" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Relativity Media distributed "3 Days to Kill."