UPDATE 2-Samsung Elec warns of political risks as chips boost Q4 profit
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 9 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting March 7, led by "300: Rise of an Empire," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) 300: Rise of an Empire.................$ 45.1 million 2 (*) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 32.5 million 3 (1) Non-Stop...............................$ 15.4 million 4 (3) The Lego Movie.........................$ 11.0 million 5 (2) Son of God....... .....................$ 10.0 million 6 (5) The Monuments Men......................$ 3.1 million 7 (4) 3 Days to Kill.........................$ 3.1 million 8 (8) Frozen.................................$ 3.0 million 9 (**) 12 Years A Slave.......................$ 2.2 million 10 (**) Ride Along.............................$ 2.0 million
(**) RoboCop................................$ 2.0 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**)= did not place in top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen........................................$ 393.1 million The Lego Movie................................$ 225.0 million Ride Along....................................$ 130.0 million The Monuments Men.............................$ 70.6 million RoboCop.......................................$ 54.7 million 12 Years A Slave..............................$ 53.1 million Non-Stop......................................$ 52.1 million 300: Rise of an Empire........................$ 45.1 million Son of God....................................$ 41.5 million Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 32.5 million 3 Days to Kill................................$ 25.6 million "Non-Stop" and "Ride Along" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O] "Frozen" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "The Monuments Men," and "Pompeii" were distributed by Sony . "The Lego Movie" and "300: Rise of an Empire" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Relativity Media distributed "3 Days to Kill." Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Son of God" and "Mr. Peabody & Sherman."
* Warns of political risks amid bribery scandal (Recasts with outlook, adds quotes, details on earnings, background)
Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump addressed business and trade issues on Monday. Highlights of the day follow: TRADE Trump formally withdraws the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, distancing America from Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says his country will aim to keep tariff-free commerce with North American Free Trade Agreement partners Canada and the United States in its talks wi
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.