LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, March 9 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting March 7, led by "300: Rise of an Empire," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.

1 (*) 300: Rise of an Empire.................$ 45.1 million 2 (*) Mr. Peabody & Sherman..................$ 32.5 million 3 (1) Non-Stop...............................$ 15.4 million 4 (3) The Lego Movie.........................$ 11.0 million 5 (2) Son of God....... .....................$ 10.0 million 6 (5) The Monuments Men......................$ 3.1 million 7 (4) 3 Days to Kill.........................$ 3.1 million 8 (8) Frozen.................................$ 3.0 million 9 (**) 12 Years A Slave.......................$ 2.2 million 10 (**) Ride Along.............................$ 2.0 million

(**) RoboCop................................$ 2.0 million Last weekend's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release (**)= did not place in top 10. CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Frozen........................................$ 393.1 million The Lego Movie................................$ 225.0 million Ride Along....................................$ 130.0 million The Monuments Men.............................$ 70.6 million RoboCop.......................................$ 54.7 million 12 Years A Slave..............................$ 53.1 million Non-Stop......................................$ 52.1 million 300: Rise of an Empire........................$ 45.1 million Son of God....................................$ 41.5 million Mr. Peabody & Sherman.........................$ 32.5 million 3 Days to Kill................................$ 25.6 million "Non-Stop" and "Ride Along" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O] "Frozen" was distributed by Walt Disney Co. "The Monuments Men," and "Pompeii" were distributed by Sony . "The Lego Movie" and "300: Rise of an Empire" were released by Warner Brothers, a unit of Time Warner. Relativity Media distributed "3 Days to Kill." Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox, released "Son of God" and "Mr. Peabody & Sherman."