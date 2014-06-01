LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 1 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting May 30, led by "Maleficent," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Maleficent.............................$ 70.0 million 2 (1) X Men: Days of Future Past.............$ 32.6 million 3 (*) A Million Ways to Die in the West......$ 17.1 million 4 (2) Godzilla...............................$ 12.2 million 5 (3) Blended................................$ 8.4 million 6 (4) Neighbors..............................$ 7.7 million 7 (5) The Amazing Spider-Man 2...............$ 3.8 million 8 (6) Million Dollar Arm.....................$ 3.7 million 9 (9) Chef...................................$ 2.0 million 10 (7) The Other Woman........................$ 1.4 million Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Amazing Spider-Man 2......................$ 192.7 million Godzilla......................................$ 174.7 million X Men: Days of Future Past ...................$ 162.1 million Neighbors.....................................$ 128.6 million The Other Woman...............................$ 81.1 million Maleficent....................................$ 70.0 million Blended.......................................$ 29.6 million Million Dollar Arm............................$ 28.1 million A Million Ways to Die in the West.............$ 17.1 million Chef..........................................$ 6.9 million "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "The Other Woman" were released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Maleficent" and "Million Dollar Arm" were distributed by Walt Disney Co. "Godzilla," and "Blended," were distributed by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Neighbors" and "A Million Ways to Die in the West" were released by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp . "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" was distributed Sony Corp. "Chef" was distributed by Open Road Films. (Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)