LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 7 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Sept. 5, led by "Guardians of the Galaxy," according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 10.2 million
2 (2) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 6.5 million
3 (3) If I Stay..............................$ 5.8 million
4 (5) Let's Be Cops..........................$ 5.4 million
5 (6) The November Man.......................$ 4.2 million
6 (4) As Above, So Below.....................$ 3.7 million
7 (7) When The Game Stands Tall..............$ 3.7 million
8 (8) The Giver..............................$ 3.6 million
9 (9) The Hundred-Foot Journey...............$ 3.2 million
10 (**) Lucy...................................$ 1.9 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (**) = did not place in top 10.
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 295.0 million
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 174.6 million
Lucy..........................................$ 121.2 million
Let's Be Cops.................................$ 66.6 million
The Hundred-Foot Journey......................$ 45.7 million
If I Stay.....................................$ 39.7 million
The Giver.....................................$ 37.8 million
When The Game Stands Tall.....................$ 23.5 million
The November Man..............................$ 17.9 million
As Above, So Below............................$ 15.6 million
"Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co
. Disney distributed "The Hundred-Foot Journey," which
was produced by privately held DreamWorks Studios.
"As Above, So Below" and "Lucy" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"The November Man" was released by privately held Relativity
Media.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"If I Stay" was released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner
Inc.
"Let's Be Cops" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of
Twenty-First Century Fox.
"The Giver" was released by the privately held Weinstein
Company.
"When the Game Stands Tall" was distributed by Sony Corp's
movie studio.
(Reporting by Ronald Grover and Chris Michaud; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall)