(Corrects weekend number for "The Maze Runner")
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Sept. 19, led by "The Maze Runner," according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) The Maze Runner........................$ 32.5 million
2 (*) A Walk Among the Tombstones............$ 13.1 million
3 (*) This is Where I Leave You..............$ 11.9 million
4 (1) No Good Deed...........................$ 10.2 million
5 (2) Dolphin Tale 2.........................$ 9.0 million
6 (3) Guardians of the Galaxy................$ 5.2 million
7 (5) Let's Be Cops..........................$ 2.7 million
8 (4) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles...........$ 2.7 million
9 (6) The Drop...............................$ 2.1 million
10 (7) If I Stay..............................$ 1.8 million
Last week's rank in parentheses. (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS
Guardians of the Galaxy.......................$ 313.7 million
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles..................$ 185.0 million
Let's Be Cops.................................$ 77.2 million
If I Stay.....................................$ 47.7 million
No Good Deed..................................$ 40.1 million
The Maze Runner...............................$ 32.5 million
Dolphin's Tale 2..............................$ 27.1 million
A Walk Among the Tombstones...................$ 13.1 million
This is Where I Leave You.....................$ 11.9 million
The Drop......................................$ 7.7 million
"Guardians of the Galaxy" was released by Walt Disney Co
.
"A Walk Among the Tombstones" was released by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp and in Canada by
Entertainment One Group.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"This is Where I Leave You," "If I Stay" and "Dolphin Tale
2" were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc
.
"The Maze Runner," "The Drop" and "Let's Be Cops" were
released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox
.
"No Good Deed" was distributed by Sony Corp's movie
studio.
(Reporting by Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Sandra Maler)