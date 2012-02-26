LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 - Following are the top 10 movies
at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting
Feb. 24, led by "Act of Valor" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Act of Valor ..........................$ 24.7 million
2 (*) Good Deeds ............................$ 16.0 million
3 (3) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 13.5 million
4 (1) Safe House ............................$ 11.4 million
5 (2) The Vow ...............................$ 10.0 million
6 (4) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ......$ 8.8 million
7 (5) This Means War ........................$ 8.5 million
8 (*) Wanderlust ............................$ 6.6 million
9 (*) Gone ..................................$ 5.0 million
10 (8) The Secret World of Arrietty ..........$ 4.5 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Vow ...................................$ 103.0 million
Safe House ................................$ 98.1 million
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ..........$ 37.8 million
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 76.7 million
This Means War ............................$ 33.6 million
Act of Valor ..............................$ 24.7 million
Good Deeds ................................$ 16.0 million
The Secret World of Arrietty ..............$ 14.7 million
Wanderlust ................................$ 6.6 million
Gone ......................................$ 5.0 million
Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor"
in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in
Canada.
Sony Corp's film division released "Ghost Rider:
Spirit of Vengeance" and "The Vow." Lions Gate Entertainment
released "Tyler Perry's Good Deeds" and "Gone."
"Safe House" and "Wanderlust" were released by Universal
Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. News Corp
unit 20th Century Fox released "This Means War."
Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed
"Journey 2: The Mysterious Island." "The Secret World of
Arrietty" was released by Walt Disney Co.