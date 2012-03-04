Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, March 4 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 2, led by "The Lorax" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ..................$ 70.7 million
2 (*) Project X .............................$ 20.8 million
3 (1) Act of Valor ..........................$ 13.7 million
4 (4) Safe House ............................$ 7.2 million
5 (2) Tyler Perry's Good Deeds ..............$ 7.0 million
6 (3) Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ......$ 6.9 million
7 (5) The Vow ...............................$ 6.1 million
8 (7) This Means War ........................$ 5.6 million
9 (6) Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ......$ 4.7 million 10(15) The Artist ............................$ 3.9 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Vow ...................................$ 111.7 million
Safe House ................................$ 108.2 million
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island ..........$ 85.6 million
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 70.7 million
Act of Valor ..............................$ 45.2 million
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance ..........$ 44.9 million
This Means War ............................$ 41.5 million
The Artist ................................$ 37.1 million
Good Deeds ................................$ 25.7 million
Project X .................................$ 20.8 million
"The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp. Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Project X" and "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island."
Privately-held Relativity Media distributed "Act of Valor" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada.
Sony Corp's film division released "Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance" and "The Vow." Lions Gate Entertainment released "Tyler Perry's Good Deeds."
News Corp unit 20th Century Fox released "This Means War." "The Artist" was distributed by privately held The Weinstein Co.
