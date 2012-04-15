LOS ANGELES, April 15 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting April 13, led by "The Hunger Games" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) The Hunger Games .....................$ 21.5 million 2 (*) The Three Stooges ....................$ 17.1 million 3 (*) The Cabin in the Woods................$ 14.9 million 4 (3) Titanic 3-D ..........................$ 11.6 million 5 (2) American Reunion......................$ 10.7 million 6 (5) Mirror Mirror .......................$ 7.0 million 7 (4) Wrath of the Titans...................$ 6.9 million 8 (6) 21 Jump Street.......... .............$ 6.8 million 9 (*) Lockout.... ..........................$ 6.3 million 10 (7) Dr. Seuss' The Lorax..................$ 3.0 million NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis. (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Hunger Games ..........................$ 337.1 million Dr. Seuss' The Lorax ......................$ 204.5 million 21 Jump Street ........................... $ 120.6 million Wrath of the Titans........................$ 71.3 million Mirror Mirror .............................$ 49.5 million Titanic 3-D................................$ 44.4 million American Reunion...........................$ 39.9 million The Three Stooges..........................$ 17.1 million The Cabin in the Woods.....................$ 14.9 million Lockout....................................$ 6.3 million Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "The Hunger Games" and "The Cabin in the Woods." News Corp's 20th Century Fox studio distributed "The Three Stooges." Open Road Films, a joint venture between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc , distributed "Lockout." Time Warner Inc unit Warner Bros. distributed "Wrath of the Titans," and Sony Corp's film division released "21 Jump Street." "American Reunion," "The Lorax" and "Safe House" were released by Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp . Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures released "Titanic 3D." Privately held Relativity Media distributed "Mirror Mirror" in the United States, and Alliance Films released the movie in Canada. CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, released "Salmon Fishing in the Yemen."