LOS ANGELES, June 24 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting June 22, led
by "Brave" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (*) Brave ....................................$ 66.7 million
2 (1) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted .......$ 20.0 million
3 (*) Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ..........$ 16.5 million
4 (2) Prometheus ...............................$ 10.0 million
5 (4) Snow White and the Huntsman ..............$ 8.0 million
6 (2) Rock of Ages .............................$ 8.0 million
7 (5) That's My Boy ............................$ 7.9 million
8 (7) The Avengers .............................$ 7.0 million
9 (6) Men in Black 3 ..........................$ 5.6 million
10 (*) Seeking a Friend For the End of the World $ 3.8 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Avengers ..................................$ 598.3 million
Men in Black 3 ................................$ 163.3 million
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 157.6 million
Snow White and the Huntsman ...................$ 137.1 million
Prometheus ....................................$ 108.5 million
Brave .........................................$ 66.7 million
Rock of Ages ..................................$ 28.8 million
That's My Boy .................................$ 28.1 million
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ...............$ 16.5 million
Seeking a Friend For the End of the World......$ 3.8 million
Walt Disney Co released "Brave" and "The Avengers."
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by
DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures.
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Rock of Ages."
"Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" and "Prometheus" were
released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
Sony Corp's film division released "That's My Boy"
and "MIB 3."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed
"Snow White and the Huntsman" and the company's specialty
division, Focus Features, released "Seeking a Friend For the End
of the World."