LOS ANGELES, July 1 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting June 29, led
by "Ted" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (*) Ted ......................................$ 54.1 million
2 (*) Magic Mike ...............................$ 39.2 million
3 (1) Brave ....................................$ 34.0 million
4 (*) Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection .$ 26.4 million
5 (2) Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted .......$ 11.8 million
6 (3) Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ..........$ 6.0 million
7 (4) Prometheus ...............................$ 4.9 million
8 (11) Moonrise Kingdom .........................$ 4.9 million
9 (5) Snow White and the Huntsman ..............$ 4.4 million
10 (*) People Like Us ...........................$ 4.3 million
NOTE: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted ............$ 180.0 million
Snow White and the Huntsman ...................$ 145.6 million
Brave .........................................$ 131.7 million
Prometheus ....................................$ 118.3 million
Ted ...........................................$ 54.1 million
Magic Mike ....................................$ 39.2 million
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter ...............$ 29.0 million
Tyler Perry's Madea's Witness Protection ......$ 26.4 million
Moonrise Kingdom ..............................$ 18.4 million
People Like Us ................................$ 4.3 million
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed
"Ted" and "Snow White and the Huntsman," and the company's
specialty division, Focus Features, released "Moonrise Kingdom."
"Brave" and "People Like Us" were distributed by the movie
studio division of The Walt Disney Co.
"Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" was produced by
DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures.
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "Magic Mike."
"Prometheus" and "Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter" were
released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp released "Tyler
Perry's Madea's Witness Protection."