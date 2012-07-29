LOS ANGELES, July 29 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting July 20, led
by "The Dark Knight Rises" at No. 1, according to studio
estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Dark Knight Rises....................$ 64.1 million
2 (2) Ice Age: Continental Drift ..............$ 13.3 million
3 (*) The Watch................................$ 13.0 million
4 (*) Step Up Revolution.......................$ 11.8 million
5 (4) Ted......................................$ 7.4 million
6 (3) The Amazing Spider-Man...................$ 6.8 million
7 (5) Brave....................................$ 4.2 million
8 (6) Magic Mike...............................$ 2.6 million
9 (7) Savages..................................$ 1.8 million
10(9) Moonrise Kingdom.........................$ 1.4 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Dark Knight Rises.........................$289.1 million
The Amazing Spider-Man........................$242.1 million
Brave.........................................$217.3 million
Ted...........................................$193.6 million
Ice Age: Continental Drift....................$114.8 million
Magic Mike....................................$107.6 million
Savages.......................................$ 43.9 million
Moonrise Kingdom..............................$ 38.4 million
The Watch.....................................$ 13.0 million
Step Up Revolution............................$ 11.8 million
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc,
distributed "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Magic Mike."
"The Watch" and "Ice Age: Continental Drift" were released by
20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment
released "The Amazing Spider-Man."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed
"Savages" and "Ted." The company's specialty division, Focus
Features, released "Moonrise Kingdom."
"Brave" was distributed by the movie studio division of The
Walt Disney Co.
The Summit Entertainment division of Lionsgate distributed
"Step Up Revolution."