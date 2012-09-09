LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 - Following are the top 10 movies at
North American box offices for the weekend starting Sept. 7, led
by "The Possession" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Possession ............................$ 9.5 million
2 (2) Lawless ...................................$ 6.0 million
3 (*) The Words................................. $ 5.0 million
4 (3) Expendables 2..............................$ 4.7 million
5 (4) The Bourne Legacy..........................$ 4.0 million
6 (5) ParaNorman ................................$ 3.8 million
7 (6) The Odd Life of Timothy Green .............$ 3.6 million
8 (9) The Campaign ........ .....................$ 3.5 million
9 (7) The Dark Knight Rises......................$ 3.3 million
10(8) 2016 Obama's America ..................... $ 3.3 million
NOTES: Last weekend's rankings in parenthesis.
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Dark Knight Rises...................... $ 437.8 million
The Bourne Legacy...........................$ 103.7 million
The Campaign................................$ 79.5 million
Expendables 2...............................$ 75.4 million
Hope Springs................................$ 57.5 million
ParaNorman..................................$ 45.0 million
The Odd Life of Timothy Green...............$ 43.0 million
The Possession .............................$ 33.3 million
2016 Obama's America........................$ 26.1 million
Lawless ....................................$ 23.5 million
Warner Bros., a division of Time Warner Inc, distributed
"The Dark Knight Rises" and "The Campaign."
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Expendables 2" and
"The Possession."
CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp, distributed "The Words."
"Lawless" was released by The Weinstein Co.
Walt Disney Co distributed "The Odd Life of Timothy
Green."
Sony Corp's movie studio released "Hope
Springs."
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures distributed "Bourne
Legacy." Universal's Focus Features released "ParaNorman."
Privately held Rocky Mountain Pictures released "2016: Obama's
America."