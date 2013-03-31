March 31 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting March 29, led by
"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" at No. 1, according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$41.2 million
2 (1) The Croods..........................$26.5 million
3 (*) Tyler Perry's Temptation............$22.3 million
4 (2) Olympus Has Fallen..................$14.0 million
5 (1) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$11.6 million
6 (*) The Host............................$11.0 million
7 (2) The Call............................$ 4.8 million
8 (5) Admission...........................$ 3.2 million
9 (6) Spring Breakers.....................$ 2.7 million
10 (7) The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.....$ 1.3 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 198.2 million
The Croods................................$ 88.6 million
Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 54.7 million
G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 51.7 million
The Call..................................$ 39.4 million
Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$ 22.3 million
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone...........$ 20.5 million
Admission.................................$ 11.7 million
The Host..................................$ 11.0 million
Spring Breakers...........................$ 10.1 million
"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures, a
unit of Viacom Inc.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"Tyler Perry's Temptation" and "Snitch" were distributed by
Lions Gate Entertainment.
"The Host" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture
between theater owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC
Entertainment Inc.
"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co
.
"Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held
FilmDistrict.
"Admission" was released by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast
Corp's Universal Pictures.
"The Call" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp
.
"The Incredible Burt Wonderstone" and "Jack the Giant Slayer"
were released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Spring Breakers" was distributed by A24 Films.