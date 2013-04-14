April 14 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 12, led by
"42" at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (*) 42..................................$ 27.3 million
2 (*) Scary Movie 5.......................$ 15.2 million
3 (2) The Croods..........................$ 13.2 million
4 (3) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 10.8 million
5 (1) Evil Dead...........................$ 9.5 million
6 (4) Jurassaic Park 3D...................$ 8.8 million
7 (5) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 7.3 million
8 (7) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 4.9 million
9 (6) Tyler Perry's Temptation............$ 4.5 million
10 (**) The Place Beyond the Pines.........$ 4.1 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
(**) = did not place in top 10 last week
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 219.4 million
The Croods................................$ 142.5 million
G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 102.4 million
Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 81.9 million
Tyler Perry's Temptation..................$ 45.4 million
Evil Dead.................................$ 41.5 million
Jurassic Park 3D..........................$ 31.9 million
42........................................$ 27.3 million
Scary Movie 5.............................$ 15.2 million
The Place Beyond the Pines................$ 5.5 million
"42" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
.
"Scary Movie 5" was released by privately held Weinstein Co.
"G.I. Joe: Retaliation" was released by Paramount Pictures, a
unit of Viacom Inc.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"Tyler Perry's Temptation" was distributed by Lions Gate
Entertainment.
"Jurassic Park 3D" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit
of Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co
.
"Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held
FilmDistrict.
"Evil Dead" was distributed by Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony
Corp .
"The Place Beyond the Pines" was distributed by Focus Features,
a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.