China May official services PMI rises to 54.5 vs 54.0 in May
BEIJING, May 31 Growth in China's services sector accelerated in May from the previous month, an official survey showed on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, April 28 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting April 26, led by "Pain & Gain," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Pain & Gain.........................$ 20.0 million 2 (1) Oblivion............................$ 17.4 million 3 (2) 42..................................$ 10.7 million 4 (*) The Big Wedding.....................$ 7.5 million 5 (3) The Croods..........................$ 5.8 million 6 (5) G.I. Joe: Retaliation...............$ 3.6 million 7 (4) Scary Movie 5.......................$ 3.5 million 8 (7) Olympus Has Fallen..................$ 2.8 million 9 (6) The Place Beyond the Pines..........$ 2.7 million 10 (8) Jurassic Park 3D....................$ 2.3 million NOTES: (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Croods................................$ 163.0 million G.I. Joe: Retaliation.....................$ 116.4 million Olympus Has Fallen........................$ 93.1 million 42........................................$ 69.1 million Oblivion..................................$ 64.7 million Jurassic Park 3D..........................$ 42.0 million Scary Movie 5.............................$ 27.5 million Pain & Gain...............................$ 20.0 million The Place Beyonds the Pines...............$ 16.2 million The Big Wedding...........................$ 7.5 million "Pain & Gain" and "G.I. Joe: Retaliation" were released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Oblivion" and "Jurassic Park 3D" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal. "The Big Wedding" was released by Lion Gate Entertainment Corp . "42" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc . "Scary Movie 5" was released by privately held Weinstein Co. "The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp. "Olympus Has Fallen" was distributed by privately held FilmDistrict. "The Place Beyond the Pines" was distributed by Focus Features, a unit of Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures.
MEXICO CITY, May 30 Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.