May 12 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day weekend starting May 10, led by
"Iron Man 3," according to studio estimates compiled by
Reuters.
1 (1) Iron Man 3..........................$ 72.5 million
2 (*) The Great Gatsby....................$ 51.1 million
3 (2) Pain & Gain.........................$ 5.0 million
4 (*) Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.......$ 4.9 million
5 (3) 42..................................$ 4.7 million
6 (4) Oblivion............................$ 3.9 million
7 (5) The Croods..........................$ 3.6 million
8 (6) The Big Wedding.....................$ 2.5 million
9 (7) Mud.................................$ 2.4 million
10 (8) Oz the Great and Powerful...........$ 0.8 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Iron Man 3................................$ 284.9 million
Oz the Great and Powerful.................$ 230.0 million
The Croods................................$ 173.2 million
42........................................$ 84.7 million
Oblivion..................................$ 81.7 million
The Great Gatsby..........................$ 51.1 million
Pain & Gain...............................$ 41.6 million
The Big Wedding...........................$ 18.3 million
Mud.......................................$ 8.4 million
Tyler Perry Presents: Peeples.............$ 4.9 million
"Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Great Gatsby" and "42" were distributed by Warner Bros., a
unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Peeples" and "The Big Wedding" were released by Lion Gate
Entertainment Corp.
"Pain & Gain" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of
Viacom Inc.
"Oblivion" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation and
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp.
"Oz the Great and Powerful" was released by Walt Disney Co
.
(Reporting By Lisa Richwine and Chris Michaud; Editing by
Mohammad Zargham)