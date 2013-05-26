May 26 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American
box offices for the three-day Memorial Day weekend starting May
24, led by "Fast & Furious 6," according to studio estimates
compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Fast & Furious 6....................$98.5 million
2 (*) The Hangover Part III...............$42.4 million
3 (1) Star Trek Into Darkness.............$38.0 million
4 (*) Epic................................$34.2 million
5 (2) Iron Man 3..........................$19.4 million
6 (3) The Great Gatsby....................$13.7 million
7 (8) Mud.................................$ 1.9 million
8 (6) 42..................................$ 1.2 million
9 (5) The Croods..........................$ 1.2 million
10 (7) Oblivion............................$ 0.8 million
NOTES: (*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Iron Man 3.................................$372.7 million
The Croods.................................$179.6 million
Star Trek Into Darkness....................$156.8 million
Fast & Furious 6...........................$122.2 million
The Great Gatsby...........................$114.4 million
42.........................................$ 91.0 million
Oblivion...................................$ 87.5 million
The Hangover Part III......................$ 63.8 million
Epic.......................................$ 44.0 million
Mud........................................$ 14.5 million
NOTES: Cumulative totals reflect figures through Monday except
"The Great Gatsby," "42" and "Mud."
"Fast & Furious 6" and "Oblivion" and were distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast's NBC/Universal.
"Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"The Hangover Part III," "The Great Gatsby" and "42" were
distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Epic" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp
.
"The Croods" was produced by Dreamworks Animation
and distributed by 20th Century Fox.
"Mud" was distributed by Roadside Attractions.