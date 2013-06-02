June 2 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three-day weekend starting May 31, led by "Fast & Furious 6," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (1) Fast & Furious 6....................$34.5 million 2 (*) Now You See Me......................$28.1 million 3 (*) After Earth.........................$27.0 million 4 (4) Epic................................$16.4 million

(3) Star Trek Into Darkness.............$16.4 million 6 (2) The Hangover Part III...............$15.9 million 7 (5) Iron Man 3..........................$ 8.0 million 8 (6) The Great Gatsby....................$ 6.3 million 9 (*) Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.............$ 1.6 million 10 (7) Mud.................................$ 1.2 million NOTES: "Epic" and "Star Trek Into Darkness" are tied for the No. 4 spot.

(*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: Iron Man 3.................................$384.8 million Star Trek Into Darkness....................$181.2 million Fast & Furious 6...........................$170.4 million The Great Gatsby...........................$128.3 million The Hangover Part III......................$ 88.1 million Epic.......................................$ 65.2 million Now You See Me.............................$ 28.1 million After Earth................................$ 27.0 million Mud.......................................$ 16.8 million Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani...................$ 1.6 million "Fast & Furious 6" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "After Earth" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Iron Man 3" was released by Walt Disney Co. "The Hangover Part III" and "The Great Gatsby" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Star Trek Into Darkness" was released by Paramount Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc. "Epic" was released by 20th Century Fox, a unit of News Corp . "Now You See Me" was released by Summit Entertainment, a unit of Lions Gate Entertainment. "Mud" was distributed by Roadside Attractions. "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" was distributed by Eros International. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)