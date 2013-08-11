LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 11 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Aug. 9, led by "Elysium," according to studio estimates compiled
by Reuters.
1 (*) Elysium.............................$ 30.5 million
2 (*) We're the Millers...................$ 26.6 million
3 (*) Planes..............................$ 22.5 million
4 (*) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$ 14.6 million
5 (1) 2 Guns..............................$ 11.1 million
6 (3) The Smurfs 2 .......................$ 9.5 million
7 (2) The Wolverine.......................$ 8.0 million
8 (4) The Conjuring.......................$ 6.7 million
9 (5) Despicable Me 2.....................$ 5.7 million
10 (6) Grown Ups 2 ........................$ 3.7 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Despicable Me 2................................$ 338.3 million
Grown Ups 2....................................$ 123.8 million
The Conjuring .................................$ 120.7 million
The Wolverine..................................$ 112.0 million
2 Guns.........................................$ 48.5 million
Smurfs 2.......................................$ 46.6 million
We're the Millers..............................$ 38.0 million
Elysium........................................$ 30.5 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 23.5 million
Planes.........................................$ 22.5 million
"Elysium," "Smurfs 2" and "Grown Ups 2" were released by Sony
Corp's movie studio.
"We're the Millers" and "The Conjuring" were distributed by
Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" and "The Wolverine" were
distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox
.
"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Despicable Me 2" and "2 Guns" were distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.