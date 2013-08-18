Aug 18 - Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Aug. 16, led by "Lee Daniels' The Butler," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 25.0 million 2 (2) We're the Millers...................$ 17.8 million 3 (1) Elysium.............................$ 13.6 million 4 (*) Kick-Ass 2..........................$ 13.57 million 5 (3) Planes..............................$ 13.1 million 6 (4) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$ 8.4 million 7 (*) Jobs................................$ 6.7 million 8 (5) 2 Guns..............................$ 5.6 million 9 (6) The Smurfs 2 .......................$ 4.6 million 10 (7) The Wolverine.......................$ 4.4 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: The Wolverine..................................$ 120.5 million We're the Millers..............................$ 69.5 million 2 Guns.........................................$ 59.2 million Smurfs 2.......................................$ 56.9 million Elysium........................................$ 55.9 million Planes.........................................$ 45.1 million Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 38.9 million Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 25.0 million Kick-Ass 2.....................................$ 13.6 million Jobs...........................................$ 6.7 million "The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co. "Kick-Ass 2" and "2 Guns" were distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Elysium" and "Smurfs 2" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "We're the Millers" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" and "The Wolverine" were distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Jobs" was distributed by Open Road Films, a joint venture between owners Regal Entertainment Group and AMC Entertainment Inc.