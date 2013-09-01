UPDATE 4-Imagination Technologies' shares plunge 70 pct after Apple ditches firm
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 Following are the top 10 movies at North American (U.S. and Canadian) box offices for the three days starting Aug. 30, led by "One Direction: This is Us," at No. 1, according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) One Direction: This is Us...........$ 17.0 million 2 (1) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 14.7 million 3 (2) We're the Millers...................$ 12.6 million 4 (5) Planes..............................$ 7.8 million 5 (*) Instructions Not Included...........$ 7.5 million 6 (6) Elysium.............................$ 6.3 million 7 (3) Mortal Instruments..................$ 5.2 million 8 (4) The World's End.....................$ 4.8 million 9 (*) Getaway.............................$ 4.5 million 10 (8) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters......$ 4.4 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: We're The Millers..............................$ 109.6 million Elysium........................................$ 78.4 million Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 74.0 million Planes.........................................$ 70.8 million Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 55.0 million Mortal Instruments.............................$ 22.7 million One Direction: This is Us......................$ 17.0 million The World's End................................$ 16.6 million Instructions Not Included .....................$ 7.5 million Getaway........................................$ 4.5 million "The Butler" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co. "The World's End" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Mortal Instruments," "Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "We're the Millers" and "Getaway" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. "Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" was distributed by 20th Century Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox. "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.
* Shares fall to eight-year low (Adds comment by Imagination's CEO, Apple's response)
DETROIT, April 3 U.S. sales of new vehicles in March at major automakers came in below market expectations, according to figures released on Monday, sending shares of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co down more than 2 percent.
PARIS, April 3 The body in charge of France's TOP 14 rugby union club competition said on Monday it was taking legal action against the national rugby federation after the latter refused to approve new match dates for games cancelled due to an industrial dispute.