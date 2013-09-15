LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 15 - Following are the top 10
movies at North American box offices for the three days starting
Sept. 13, led by "Insidious: Chapter 2" at No. 1, according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 41.1 million
2 (*) The Family..........................$ 14.5 million
3 (1) Riddick.............................$ 7.0 million
4 (2) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 5.6 million
5 (4) We're the Millers...................$ 5.4 million
6 (3) Instructions Not Included...........$ 4.3 million
7 (5) Planes..............................$ 3.1 million
8 (6) One Direction: This is Us...........$ 2.4 million
9 (7) Elysium.............................$ 2.1 million
10 (9) Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters .....$ 1.8 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
We're The Millers..............................$ 131.6 million
Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 100.0 million
Elysium........................................$ 88.4 million
Planes.........................................$ 83.0 million
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.................$ 62.0 million
Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 41.1 million
Riddick........................................$ 31.3 million
One Direction: This is Us......................$ 26.9 million
Instructions Not Included .....................$ 26.6 million
The Family.....................................$ 14.5 million
Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2."
"The Family" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media.
"The Butler" is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co.
"Riddick" is distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.
"Elysium" and "One Direction: This is Us" were released by Sony
Corp's movie studio.
"We're the Millers" is distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of
Time Warner Inc.
"Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters" is distributed by 20th Century
Fox, a unit of 21st Century Fox.
"Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co.
"Instructions Not Included" is distributed by Pantelion, a joint
venture of Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and
Mexican media giant Televisa.