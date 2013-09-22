LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Sept 22 Following are the top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days starting Sept. 20, led by "Prisoners," according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters. 1 (*) Prisoners...........................$ 21.4 million 2 (1) Insidious: Chapter 2................$ 14.5 million 3 (2) The Family..........................$ 7.0 million 4 (6) Instructions Not Included...........$ 5.7 million 5 (*) Battle of the Year..................$ 5.0 million 6 (5) We're the Millers...................$ 4.7 million 7 (4) Lee Daniels' The Butler.............$ 4.3 million 8 (3) Riddick.............................$ 3.7 million 9 (*) The Wizard of Oz (3-D)..............$ 3.0 million 10 (7) Planes..............................$ 2.9 million (*) = new release CUMULATIVE TOTALS: We're The Millers..............................$ 138.2 million Lee Daniels' The Butler........................$ 106.5 million Planes.........................................$ 86.5 million Insidious: Chapter 2...........................$ 60.9 million Riddick........................................$ 37.2 million Instructions Not Included .....................$ 34.3 million The Family.....................................$ 25.6 million Prisoners......................................$ 21.4 million Battle of the Year.............................$ 5.0 million The Wizard of Oz (3-D).........................$ 3.0 million "Prisoners," "We're the Millers" and "The Wizard of Oz" were distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc. Privately held FilmDistrict released "Insidious: Chapter 2." "The Family" was distributed by privately held Relativity Media. "The Butler" is distributed by the privately held Weinstein Co. "Riddick" is distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp. "Battle of the Year" was released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Planes" was released by Walt Disney Co. "Instructions Not Included" is distributed by Pantelion, a joint venture of Hollywood studio Lionsgate Entertainment and Mexican media giant Televisa.