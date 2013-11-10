LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 10 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Nov. 8, led by "Thor: The Dark World," according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (*) Thor: The Dark World................$ 86.1 million
2 (2) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 11.3 million
3 (4) Free Birds..........................$ 11.2 million
4 (3) Last Vegas..........................$ 11.1 million
5 (1) Ender's Game........................$ 10.3 million
6 (5) Gravity.............................$ 8.4 million
7 (7) 12 Years a Slave....................$ 6.6 million
8 (6) Captain Phillips....................$ 5.8 million
9 (**)About Time..........................$ 5.2 million
10 (8) Cloudy 2 ...........................$ 2.8 million
(*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 231.1 million
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2............$ 110.0 million
Captain Phillips...............................$ 91.0 million
Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 86.1 million
Bad Grandpa....................................$ 78.7 million
Ender's Game...................................$ 44.0 million
Last Vegas.....................................$ 33.5 million
Free Birds.....................................$ 30.2 million
12 Years a Slave...............................$ 17.3 million
About Time.....................................$ 6.7 million
"Thor" was released by Walt Disney Co.
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Ender's Game".
Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds."
"Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of <CBS Corp>
.
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Captain Phillips," and "Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2"
were released by Sony Corp's movie studio. "Gravity"
was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner Inc
.
"12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a
unit of 21st Century Fox.
"About Time" was distributed by Universal Pictures, a unit of
Comcast Corp.