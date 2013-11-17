LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Nov 17 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Nov. 15, led by "Thor: The Dark World," according to
studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) Thor: The Dark World................$ 38.4 million
2 (*) The Best Man Holiday................$ 30.6 million
3 (4) Last Vegas..........................$ 8.9 million
4 (3) Free Birds..........................$ 8.3 million
5 (2) Bad Grandpa.........................$ 7.7 million
6 (6) Gravity.............................$ 6.3 million
7 (5) Ender's Game........................$ 6.2 million
8 (7) 12 Years a Slave....................$ 4.7 million
9 (8) Captain Phillips....................$ 4.5 million
10 (9) About Time..........................$ 3.5 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
Gravity........................................$ 240.6 million
Thor: The Dark World...........................$ 147.0 million
Captain Phillips...............................$ 97.6 million
Bad Grandpa....................................$ 90.2 million
Ender's Game...................................$ 53.8 million
Last Vegas.....................................$ 47.0 million
Free Birds.....................................$ 42.2 million
The Best Man Holiday...........................$ 30.6 million
12 Years a Slave...............................$ 25.0 million
About Time.....................................$ 11.6 million
"Thor" was released by Walt Disney Co.
Lions Gate Entertainment released "Ender's Game".
Privately held Relativity Media released "Free Birds."
"Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS Corp.
.
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" was released by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom Inc.
"Captain Phillips" was released by Sony Corp's movie
studio.
"Gravity" was distributed by Warner Bros., a unit of Time Warner
Inc.
"12 Years a Slave" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, also a
unit of 21st Century Fox.
"The Best Man Holiday" and "About Time" were distributed by
Universal Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.