LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Dec 1 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the five days
starting Nov. 27, led by "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 110.2 million
2 (*) Frozen..................................$ 93.0 million
3 (2) Thor: The Dark World....................$ 15.5 million
4 (3) The Best Man Holiday....................$ 11.1 million
5 (*) Homefront...............................$ 9.8 million
6 (4) Delivery Man............................$ 9.7 million
7 (*) The Book Thief..........................$ 6.4 million
8 (*) Black Nativity..........................$ 5.0 million
9 (**)Philomena...............................$ 4.6 million
10 (6) Last Vegas..............................$ 3.8 million
(*) = new release (**) = did not place top 10
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire..................$ 296.6 million
Thor: The Dark World.............................$ 186.7 million
Frozen...........................................$ 93.4 million
The Best Man Holiday.............................$ 63.4 million
Last Vegas.......................................$ 58.7 million
Delivery Man.....................................$ 19.4 million
Homefront........................................$ 9.8 million
The Book Thief...................................$ 7.9 million
Black Nativity...................................$ 5.0 million
Philomena........................................$ 4.8 million
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was released by Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp.
"Frozen," "Thor" and "Delivery Man" were released by Walt
Disney Co.
"Last Vegas" was distributed by CBS Films, a unit of CBS
Corp..
"Black Nativity" was distributed by Fox Searchlight, a unit
of Twenty-First Century Fox. "The Book Thief" was
distributed by Twenty-First Century Fox.
"The Best Man Holiday" was distributed by Universal
Pictures, a unit of Comcast Corp.
"Homefront" was released by Open Road Films, a joint venture
of AMC Entertainment and Regal Entertainment
"Philomena" was distributed by the privately held Weinstein
Co.