LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK Dec 22 Following are the
top 10 movies at North American box offices for the three days
starting Dec. 20, led by "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug,"
according to studio estimates compiled by Reuters.
1 (1) The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.....$ 31.5 million
2 (*) Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.......$ 26.8 million
3 (2) Frozen..................................$ 19.2 million
4 (15) American Hustle.........................$ 19.1 million
5 (18) Saving Mr. Banks........................$ 9.3 million
6 (4) The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.........$ 8.8 million
7 (3) Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas.........$ 8.5 million
8 (*) Walking with Dinosaurs..................$ 7.3 million
9 (*) Dhoom 3.................................$ 3.3 million
10 (5) Thor: the Dark World....................$ 1.3 million
(*) = new release
CUMULATIVE TOTALS:
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.................$ 371.7 million
Thor: The Dark World............................$ 200.8 million
Frozen..........................................$ 191.6 million
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.............$ 127.5 million
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues...............$ 40.0 million
Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas ................$ 28.3 million
American Hustle.................................$ 20.2 million
Saving Mr. Banks................................$ 9.9 million
Walking With Dinosaurs..........................$ 7.3 million
Dhoom 3.........................................$ 3.3 million
"Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues" was distributed by Paramount
Pictures, a unit of Viacom.
"The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" and "A Madea Christmas" were
released by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.
"Frozen," "Thor" and "Saving Mr. Banks" were released by Walt
Disney Co.
"American Hustle" was distributed by Sony.
"The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" was released by Warner
Brothers, a unit of Time Warner Inc.
"Walking with Dinosaurs" was distributed by Fox, a unit of 21st
Century Fox.
"Dhoom 3" was distributed by Yash Raj Films.